Sandman Gourmet - Pizza

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

440 Polaris Pkwy #160

Westerville, OH 43082

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni$14.00
House Red Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Pepperoni • Pecorino Dust
Roasted Crispy Pepperoni Salad$10.00
Fresh Greens • Crispy Baked Pepperoni • Shredded Provolone • Mozzarella • Tomatoes • Pecorino Dust Served with Italian Dressing
Mushroom Pepperoni$16.00
House Red Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Mushrooms • Pepperoni
Sandman's BAMF$26.00
ouse Red and White Sauce • Pepperoni • Sausage • Meatball • Caramelized Shallots & Roasted Garlic • Provolone • Mozzarella • Oregano
Classic Cheese Pie$12.00
House Red Sauce • Parmesan • Provolone • Mozzarella • Pecorino Dust
BYO Pizza Large$18.00
Build Your Own Masterpiece
18" (G/F 14") Choose Crust & Toppings
Classic Garden - Full Size$9.00
Fresh Greens • Tomatoes • Cucumbers •
Cheese • Choice of Dressing
1/2 & 1/2 BYO Pizza Large$18.00
Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Masterpiece
18" (G/F 14") Choose Crust & Toppings
Boneless Chicken Tenders$8.00
4 Breaded Chicken Tenderloins
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

440 Polaris Pkwy #160, Westerville OH 43082

Directions

