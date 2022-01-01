Go
Sandos

522 S. Boston Ave.

Popular Items

Personality Crisis (V)$12.00
Build your own. Make your dreams come true
Carrot Cake Cupcakes (V)$5.00
House made vegan carrot cake cupcake
Hooligans Hero (V)$14.00
Crooked pastrami, ham, pepperoni and provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette,
Vegan Marshmallow Bunnies$2.00
Individually wrapped vegan marshmallow bunny.
McSando (V)$7.00
Just egg, impossible sausage, and vegan cheese on top of a vegan English muffin with chipotle aioli. Comes with a coffee or bottle of water.
Rockaway Beef$13.00
Roast beef, cheddar, slaw, pickled red onion, BBQ
Vegan Creme Eggs$4.00
Vegan "cadbury style" creme eggs.
Rockaway Beef (V)$12.00
Crooked roast beef and cheddar, slaw, pickled red onion, BBQ
Reuby Soho (V)$12.00
Crooked pastrami and smoked gouda, pickled cabbage, 1000 island dressing, marble rye
Hooligans Hero$14.00
Pastrami, ham, salami, provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette
Location

522 S. Boston Ave.

Tulsa OK

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
