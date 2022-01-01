Go
Banner pic

Sandpiper

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

1918 Reviews

$$

2259 Avenida De La Playa

La Jolla, CA 92037

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Roasted Cauliflower$8.00
jalapeno aioli, capers, pepitas, garlic, pickled jalapenos and onions, cotija
Made To Order Guacamole$13.00
served with "el Nopalito" chips
Chicken Enchilada$22.00
choice of red or green sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, cotija, red onion, radish, avocado, cilantro (not served with tortillas)
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
*Sunday's only until 2:30* salsa roja, beans, cotija, chile relleno, guacamole, cilantro
Fried Fish$7.00
chile lime crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pico de gallo
Enmolada$18.00
3+ Taco Plate
Fish Ceviche Tostada$18.00
lime, pico de gallo, avocado, serrano, mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla CA 92037

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Piatti Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Cuisine
Soul-Satisfying, Heartfelt Cooking

Dough Momma Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Serving up the best quality pizzas, wings, salads, and garlic knots in La Jolla. Why not wash everything down with a few of our 12 beers on tap? Dough Momma, where 2 best friends meet everyday....Pizza meets Beer!! Come by and you'll see why 'Momma LIkey'!

Barbarella Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shore Rider

No reviews yet

Just 250 steps from the water, Shore Rider is located on the famous La Jolla Shores, Avenida De La Playa. Come as you are right from the beach to our casual and fun patio for a relaxed experience including great music, easy and approachable food, thoughtful specialty cocktails, and the coldest beer in town!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sandpiper

orange star3.6 • 1918 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston