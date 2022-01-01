Sandra's Next Generation
Featured on the Cooking Channel. Best Fried Chicken & Mac N Cheese. 5 Star Southern Cuisine in New Haven, Connecticut. Made with Love !
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
636 Congress Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
636 Congress Ave
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Jazzy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
NexDine
Email unit297alexion@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Greek Olive South
Come in and enjoy!
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Te Amo Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar featuring delicious margaritas, tequila tasting flights, and a completely unique taco experience centered around an open flame grill. Whether you are going out for happy hour, date night or late night partying, the sophisticated atmosphere combined with two fully stocked bars, lounge area & open kitchen will have you loving Te Amo