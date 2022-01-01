Go
Sandra's Next Generation

Featured on the Cooking Channel. Best Fried Chicken & Mac N Cheese. 5 Star Southern Cuisine in New Haven, Connecticut. Made with Love !

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

636 Congress Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)

Popular Items

Shante’s Plate$15.50
Church Plate$16.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 4 Sides Dishes
Combo Church Plate$19.50
2 Entree’s 4 Sides
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

636 Congress Ave

New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

