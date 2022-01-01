Go
Toast

Sandro's Italian

casual, authentic Italian - all pastas made daily in-house

1496 Nothern Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gnocchetti Sardi$25.00
sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, pecorino, chili, garlic, evoo
Lumache Bolognese$25.00
Grana Padano
Spaghetti Pomodoro$20.00
tomato, garlic, basil, evoo
Calamari e Zucchini Fritti$19.00
lemon, arrabiata sauce
Veal Parmigiana$32.00
milk-fed veal, served with spaghetti pomodoro
Zia Carmela's Meatballs$20.00
tomato sugo, stracciatella, basil, grated Grana Padano
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Bell & Evans chicken, served with spaghetti pomodoro
Rigatoni Rocco$23.00
spicy vodka sauce
Maccheroni Siciliana$23.00
eggplant, tomato sugo, garlic, basil, sheep's ricotta salata
Pappardelle ai Funghi$25.00
wild mushrooms, porcini brodetto, truffle, Grana Padano
See full menu

Location

1496 Nothern Boulevard

Manhasset NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Herb&Olive

No reviews yet

Modern market and dining concept highlighting the influence of Greek products on Mediterranean cuisine.

Pita Station

No reviews yet

Pita Station is a greek mediterrenean quick service establishment that serves authentic greek food.

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

Homemade Taqueria - Great Neck

No reviews yet

At Homemade Taqueria we take pride in the freshness of our cooking. Our tacos are always served on a warm, fresh corn tortilla and our entire menu features delicious authentic Mexican food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston