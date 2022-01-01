Sandro's Italian
casual, authentic Italian - all pastas made daily in-house
1496 Nothern Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
1496 Nothern Boulevard
Manhasset NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Herb&Olive
Modern market and dining concept highlighting the influence of Greek products on Mediterranean cuisine.
Pita Station
Pita Station is a greek mediterrenean quick service establishment that serves authentic greek food.
Greek Xpress
FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.
Homemade Taqueria - Great Neck
At Homemade Taqueria we take pride in the freshness of our cooking. Our tacos are always served on a warm, fresh corn tortilla and our entire menu features delicious authentic Mexican food.