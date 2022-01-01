Sands Waterfront Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
125 N Riverside Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
125 N Riverside Dr
Pompano Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
26 Degree
Locally brewed beer in a relaxed atmosphere.
Checkers Old Munchen
Come in and enjoy!
Mini Pita - Pompano
Come in and enjoy!
Oceanic Restaurant
Oceanic is dedicated to capturing the energy of Pompano Beach’s revitalization. Nature has given us a great gift of bountiful sea and bright flavors rewarding us with place and purpose. Our ocean offers wonder and awe in her vast strength. Sit, inhale, relax, and appreciate this moment to escape and reconnect with friends and family.
Welcome to Oceanic.