Sandtrap Bar & Grill

Flambeau Forest Inn

We are nestled in the Flambeau State Forest between Connor's Lake (across the road) and Lake of the Pines (back of the property). There is a beach within walking distance and hiking trails throughout the forest. The snowmobile and ATV trail will lead you through the back of our property along Lake of the Pines right to our front door. There is amazing fishing and hunting all around us. Trophy bear, deer, and fish cover our walls and ceilings. This is truly a place that you must see if you are an outdoor's person. Come on in and have a meal that is sure to fill you up and enjoy the rusic cabin interior. Hope to see you soon!

