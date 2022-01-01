Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Sandusky

Sandusky restaurants
Sandusky restaurants that serve burritos

Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky image

 

Barra Tacos - Sandusky

142 Columbus Ave, Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4
More about Barra Tacos - Sandusky
Restaurant banner

SOUPS

Sandusky Bay Pancake House - 4710 Milan Rd

4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (1129 reviews)
Takeout
La Bahia Burrito$11.94
Grilled flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and chipotle sauce. Drizzled with queso and topped with Pico de Gallo.
More about Sandusky Bay Pancake House - 4710 Milan Rd

