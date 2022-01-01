Cheeseburgers in Sandusky
Sandusky restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Berardi's Family Kitchen
1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky
|1/3 lb. Cheeseburger
|$9.25
Our fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket blend burger patty w/your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
SOUPS
Sandusky Bay Pancake House
4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky
|Cheeseburger
|$5.94
Fresh ground beef hand-pattied and grilled with choice of side.
|Bubbarock Cheeseburger
|$10.94
Bubbarock Meat Co. burger with your choice of cheese atop lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions served on a brioche bun. Served with our house-made chips.