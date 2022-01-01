Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Sandusky

Go
Sandusky restaurants
Toast

Sandusky restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

1/3 lb. Cheeseburger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Berardi's Family Kitchen

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
1/3 lb. Cheeseburger$9.25
Our fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket blend burger patty w/your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen
Restaurant banner

SOUPS

Sandusky Bay Pancake House

4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$5.94
Fresh ground beef hand-pattied and grilled with choice of side.
Bubbarock Cheeseburger$10.94
Bubbarock Meat Co. burger with your choice of cheese atop lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions served on a brioche bun. Served with our house-made chips.
More about Sandusky Bay Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandusky

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Cobb Salad

Meatloaf

Map

More near Sandusky to explore

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Willard

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston