Chicken wraps in Sandusky
Sandusky restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Danny Boys - Sandusky
6207 Milan Rd, Sandusky
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Crispy chicken, yellow pepper, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese or ranch.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Berardi's Family Kitchen
1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky
|Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$11.25
Charbroiled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato
|Chicken Artichoke & Spinach Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled chicken with housemade spinach and artichoke dip on a whole wheat wrap