Chicken wraps in Sandusky

Sandusky restaurants
Sandusky restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Danny Boys - Sandusky

6207 Milan Rd, Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Crispy chicken, yellow pepper, 5 cheese, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese or ranch.
More about Danny Boys - Sandusky
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Berardi's Family Kitchen

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Wrap$11.25
Charbroiled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Artichoke & Spinach Wrap$11.25
Grilled chicken with housemade spinach and artichoke dip on a whole wheat wrap
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen

