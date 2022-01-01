Cobb salad in Sandusky
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen
Berardi's Family Kitchen
1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky
|Cobb Salad
|$10.50
Chopped romaine, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, chicken, eggs, Maple City Microgreens and tomatoes with balsamic dressing
|Small Cobb Salad
|$7.00
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky
Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky
142 Columbus Ave, Sandusky
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken, bacon, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado