Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Sandusky

Go
Sandusky restaurants
Toast

Sandusky restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Berardi's Family Kitchen

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.50
Chopped romaine, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, chicken, eggs, Maple City Microgreens and tomatoes with balsamic dressing
Small Cobb Salad$7.00
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen
Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky

142 Columbus Ave, Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$13.00
grilled chicken, bacon, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky
Restaurant banner

SOUPS

Sandusky Bay Pancake House

4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.44
Fresh greens topped with rows of oven-roasted turkey, Daisyfield bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with dressing of your choice.
More about Sandusky Bay Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandusky

Muffins

Brisket

Cheesecake

Pies

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Steak Salad

Map

More near Sandusky to explore

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Willard

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston