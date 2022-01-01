French toast in Sandusky
Sandusky restaurants that serve french toast
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Berardi's Family Kitchen
1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky
|All Day French Toast with Bacon
|$9.00
Served with three pieces of thick Texas toast and three strips of bacon
More about Sandusky Bay Pancake House
SOUPS
Sandusky Bay Pancake House
4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky
|Stars & Stripes French Toast
|$11.44
A french toast trio topped with fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream served with our double-double berry syrup.
|Traditional French Toast
|$8.94
Three slices of Rotella's Italian bread, hand-dipped, grilled golden brown, and topped with powdered sugar.
|Traditional French Toast
|$5.44
Classic French toast sticks (not fried) dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of side.