French toast in Sandusky

Sandusky restaurants
Sandusky restaurants that serve french toast

Berardi's Family Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Berardi's Family Kitchen

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
All Day French Toast with Bacon$9.00
Served with three pieces of thick Texas toast and three strips of bacon
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen
SOUPS

Sandusky Bay Pancake House

4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stars & Stripes French Toast$11.44
A french toast trio topped with fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream served with our double-double berry syrup.
Traditional French Toast$8.94
Three slices of Rotella's Italian bread, hand-dipped, grilled golden brown, and topped with powdered sugar.
Traditional French Toast$5.44
Classic French toast sticks (not fried) dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of side.
More about Sandusky Bay Pancake House

