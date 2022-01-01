Meatloaf in Sandusky
Sandusky restaurants that serve meatloaf
Berardi's Family Kitchen
1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$12.00
Sandusky Bay Pancake House
4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky
|Homestyle Cooker Meatloaf Omelet
|$12.44
Secret recipe Cooker meatloaf rolled into an omelet, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and brown gravy.
|Grilled Meatloaf & Eggs
|$14.24
A stack of Cooker meatloaf grilled to order and topped with grown gravy. Served with two eggs, home fries, and side of your choice.
|Cooker Meatloaf Melt
|$12.24
Fresh-made, world-famous Cooker meatloaf and Monterey Jack Cheese served inside of Parmesan-crusted Rotella's sourdough bread. Served with brown gravy for dipping and house-made chips.