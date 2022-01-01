Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Sandusky

Sandusky restaurants
Sandusky restaurants that serve meatloaf

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Berardi's Family Kitchen

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Dinner$12.00
SOUPS

Sandusky Bay Pancake House

4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Cooker Meatloaf Omelet$12.44
Secret recipe Cooker meatloaf rolled into an omelet, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and brown gravy.
Grilled Meatloaf & Eggs$14.24
A stack of Cooker meatloaf grilled to order and topped with grown gravy. Served with two eggs, home fries, and side of your choice.
Cooker Meatloaf Melt$12.24
Fresh-made, world-famous Cooker meatloaf and Monterey Jack Cheese served inside of Parmesan-crusted Rotella's sourdough bread. Served with brown gravy for dipping and house-made chips.
