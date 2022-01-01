Sandwich Bar

Go
Great sandwiches in a unique environment

54 S. Main St.

Popular Items

Jolene$12.00
Country fried chicken, pimento cheese, Alabama white sauce, lettuce
French Fries$4.00
with Parmesan aioli
Giuseppe$13.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, sub slaw, butter, fontina cheese, herbs
Cuban Salad$12.00
Avocado, ham, lettuce, pickled onion, fontina cheese, smoked coconut chips, grapefruit-mustard vinaigrette
Tommy Salami$10.00
Fried bologna, salami, butterkase cheese, pickled onion, mustard aioli
Turkey Triple$14.00
Brined breast, braised dark meat, fried skins, sage aioli, bacon-onion jam
Zingerman's Potato Chips$2.00
Balboa$13.00
Italian pork roast, fontina, pepperoncini relish, spinach, au jus
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Deviled Eggs$4.00

Janesville WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
