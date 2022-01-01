Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sandwich restaurants you'll love

Sandwich restaurants
  • Sandwich

Must-try Sandwich restaurants

Nourish Kitchen image

 

Nourish Kitchen

1312 East Church St, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Apple Chicken$11.00
Quinoa tossed with spinach, honey, craisins, red onion, green apples and chicken.
Honey Turkey Egg$11.00
Honey cornbread sandwich with chipotle mayo, turkey sausage, eggs, cheese and arugula. Served with fresh fruit.
Balsamic Chicken$11.00
Balsamic chicken and mushrooms over herb quinoa.
More about Nourish Kitchen
Sandwich Moose image

 

Sandwich Moose

1002 E Church Street, Sandwich

No reviews yet
More about Sandwich Moose
Brenda's Frozen Custard image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Brenda's Frozen Custard

205 Wells St, Sandwich

Avg 4.6 (543 reviews)
More about Brenda's Frozen Custard
