Sandwich restaurants you'll love
Must-try Sandwich restaurants
More about Nourish Kitchen
Nourish Kitchen
1312 East Church St, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Cranberry Apple Chicken
|$11.00
Quinoa tossed with spinach, honey, craisins, red onion, green apples and chicken.
|Honey Turkey Egg
|$11.00
Honey cornbread sandwich with chipotle mayo, turkey sausage, eggs, cheese and arugula. Served with fresh fruit.
|Balsamic Chicken
|$11.00
Balsamic chicken and mushrooms over herb quinoa.
More about Brenda's Frozen Custard
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Brenda's Frozen Custard
205 Wells St, Sandwich