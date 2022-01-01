Sandwich American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Sandwich
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*
|$17.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.00
fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.00
roasted beets, golden quinoa, kale, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
Belfry Inn and Bistro
6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich
|Popular items
|DAY BOAT SCALLOPS
|$37.00
|MONGOLIAN NORWEGIAN SALMON
|$31.00
|CRISPY HUDSON VALLEY DUCK CONFIT
|$32.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll Online
|$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online
|$12.62
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Swiss, Bacon & Our House Dressing Served with Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with French Fries
|Bacon Cheddar Burger Online
|$12.63
Fresh Certified Angus Beef Brand Burger & Add Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
Comes with French Fries