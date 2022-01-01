Sandwich bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Sandwich
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*
|$17.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.00
fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.00
roasted beets, golden quinoa, kale, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
More about British Beer Company
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about The Seal
GRILL
The Seal
2 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Ahi & Smoked Salmon Napolean
|$18.00
kale slaw / avocado / pineapple / ponzu