Sandwich bars & lounges you'll love

Fishermen's View image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*$17.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
roasted beets, golden quinoa, kale, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
More about Fishermen's View
British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (1111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Shepherds Pie$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about British Beer Company
Restaurant banner

GRILL

The Seal

2 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ahi & Smoked Salmon Napolean$18.00
kale slaw / avocado / pineapple / ponzu
More about The Seal
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clam Chowder Quart$16.00
Fresh FARM SALMON per pound$14.85
Fresh HADDOCK per pound$14.85
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market

