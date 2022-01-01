Sandwich sandwich spots you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Moto Pizza
8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich
Popular items
Small Pizza
$14.00
12" diameter sounds bigger when you call it 0.000189394 mi.
Deez Knots
$5.00
Buttery and garlicy knots of joy. 4-5 knots served with our Moto-made marinara.
Greek Salad
$9.25
Fresh spring mix topped with roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, and heart of palm. Then a big hunk of briny feta sprinkled with oregano.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich
Popular items
Mac & Cheese
$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Giant Pretzel
$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Shepherds Pie
$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Next Door Burger Bar
8 Jarves St, Sandwich
Popular items
The Butchers Burger
$19.00
Great Hill Blue Cheese / Shaved Prosciutto / Apple Smoked Bacon / Sunny Side Egg / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Black Pepper Mayo
Chicken Tenders
$11.00
Plain or tossed in Buffalo / BBQ / Honey BBQ
Wicked Spicy Burger
$16.00
VT White Cheddar / Ghost Pepper Jam / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Red Onion / Ground Chili Aioli