Sandwich sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Sandwich

Moto Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Moto Pizza

8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich

Avg 4.3 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Pizza$14.00
12" diameter sounds bigger when you call it 0.000189394 mi.
Deez Knots$5.00
Buttery and garlicy knots of joy. 4-5 knots served with our Moto-made marinara.
Greek Salad$9.25
Fresh spring mix topped with roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, and heart of palm. Then a big hunk of briny feta sprinkled with oregano.
More about Moto Pizza
British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (1111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Shepherds Pie$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about British Beer Company
Next Door Burger Bar image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Next Door Burger Bar

8 Jarves St, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Butchers Burger$19.00
Great Hill Blue Cheese / Shaved Prosciutto / Apple Smoked Bacon / Sunny Side Egg / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Black Pepper Mayo
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Plain or tossed in Buffalo / BBQ / Honey BBQ
Wicked Spicy Burger$16.00
VT White Cheddar / Ghost Pepper Jam / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Red Onion / Ground Chili Aioli
More about Next Door Burger Bar
The Deli image

 

The Deli

101 Route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sandwich

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Scallops

Cake

Clams

Clam Chowder

Crab Cakes

Tacos

Map

More near Sandwich to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston