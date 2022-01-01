Sandwich seafood restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Sandwich

The Pilot House image

 

The Pilot House

14 Gallo Road, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nori Sushi Taco$17.99
Spicy ahi tuna, furikake sushi rice, sesame seeds, mango, avocado, tobiko, unagi soy glaze, sambal aioli, tempura fried nori taco shells
Scallop Salad$15.00
Pan-seared scallops, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese & house vinaigrette. GF.
Ahi Tuna Tartare$13.00
Ahi tuna, sesame seeds, fresh mango, avocado, jalapenos, wasabi crema, mango, soy pearls
More about The Pilot House
Fishermen's View image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*$17.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
roasted beets, golden quinoa, kale, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
More about Fishermen's View
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Combo Platter$18.99
Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.
Fried Chicken Tenders Platter$11.99
Fried Native Scallop Platter$25.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll Online$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online$12.62
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Swiss, Bacon & Our House Dressing Served with Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with French Fries
Bacon Cheddar Burger Online$12.63
Fresh Certified Angus Beef Brand Burger & Add Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
Comes with French Fries
More about Marshland Restaurant
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clam Chowder Quart$16.00
Fresh FARM SALMON per pound$14.85
Fresh HADDOCK per pound$14.85
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market

