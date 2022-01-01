Sandwich seafood restaurants you'll love
The Pilot House
14 Gallo Road, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Nori Sushi Taco
|$17.99
Spicy ahi tuna, furikake sushi rice, sesame seeds, mango, avocado, tobiko, unagi soy glaze, sambal aioli, tempura fried nori taco shells
|Scallop Salad
|$15.00
Pan-seared scallops, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese & house vinaigrette. GF.
|Ahi Tuna Tartare
|$13.00
Ahi tuna, sesame seeds, fresh mango, avocado, jalapenos, wasabi crema, mango, soy pearls
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*
|$17.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.00
fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.00
roasted beets, golden quinoa, kale, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Fried Combo Platter
|$18.99
Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.
|Fried Chicken Tenders Platter
|$11.99
|Fried Native Scallop Platter
|$25.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll Online
|$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online
|$12.62
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Swiss, Bacon & Our House Dressing Served with Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with French Fries
|Bacon Cheddar Burger Online
|$12.63
Fresh Certified Angus Beef Brand Burger & Add Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
Comes with French Fries