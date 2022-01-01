Bacon cheeseburgers in Sandwich
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Bacon Jam Peanut Butter Burger
|$15.00
Our traditional burger grilled to your liking with candied bacon jam and creamy peanut butter on a toasted grilled brioche bun.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Off The Grid
91 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.95
5 ounce burger patty American cheese and artisanal bacon on. a brioche bun - Side of fries