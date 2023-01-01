Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Sandwich
/
Sandwich
/
Baklava
Sandwich restaurants that serve baklava
Greek Caffeina Cafe Express - 69 Tupper Rd
69 Tupper Rd, Sandwich
No reviews yet
Baklava
$0.00
More about Greek Caffeina Cafe Express - 69 Tupper Rd
Ours Mediterranean Tapas Wines Bar and More - 6 Merchants Rd B4
6 Merchants Rd B4, Sandwich
No reviews yet
Baklava Trio Platter
$15.00
More about Ours Mediterranean Tapas Wines Bar and More - 6 Merchants Rd B4
Browse other tasty dishes in Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan
French Fries
Clams
Chili
Seaweed Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Hummus
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Sandwich to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Dennis
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(621 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(447 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(984 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston