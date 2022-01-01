Buffalo chicken wraps in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
The Pilot House
14 Gallo Road, Sandwich
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
With house-made blue cheese dressing & lettuce served on a tortilla wrap
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap Online
|$13.64
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken on a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato,Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Marshland's House Dressing
Comes with French Fries