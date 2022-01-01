Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

The Pilot House image

 

The Pilot House

14 Gallo Road, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
With house-made blue cheese dressing & lettuce served on a tortilla wrap
More about The Pilot House
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Online$13.64
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken on a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato,Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Marshland's House Dressing
Comes with French Fries
More about Marshland Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandwich

Clam Chowder

Greek Salad

Crab Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Fish And Chips

Scallops

Calamari

Map

More near Sandwich to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (511 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston