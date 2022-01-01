Cake in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve cake
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Crab Cake Poppers
|$17.00
Maryland crab cakes rolled, dipped in panko bread crumbs, deep fried and served with Old Bay sauce
|Crab Cake BLT
|$19.00
Maryland crab cake dipped in panko, deep fried and served on a brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato and old bay sauce.
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Jonah Crab Cakes
|$18.00
two crab cakes with Old Bay Tartar, greens, lemon, grilled corn and fresh grated horseradish
|Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
flourless chocolate cake, whipped cream, hazelnut chocolate bark (gluten free)
|Spiced Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Cream cheese frosting, warm caramel
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
|Choc Cake
|$5.95
|Plain Cheese Cake
|$5.95
Belfry Inn and Bistro
6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich
|WILD SHRIMP & CRAB CAKE
|$32.00