Clams in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve clams

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Pint Clam Chowder (togo)$8.00
Clam Roll$18.00
Deep fried whole belly clams, in a grilled brioche hot dog roll served with french fries and tartar sauce. MKT $
Clam Chowder$10.00
House made clam chowder served with oyster crackers.
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Item pic

 

The Pilot House

14 Gallo Road, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clams Casino$19.00
Broiled sweet Monomoy littlenecks, casino butter, seasoned bread crumbs, bacon
More about The Pilot House
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder Quart$16.00
fresh clams, smokehouse bacon, potatoes, cream
Whole Belly Clam Plate$36.00
with your choice of fries or coleslaw
Whole Belly Clam Roll$28.00
griddled bun, tartar sauce, lemon served with french fries or cole slaw
More about Fishermen's View
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Sam’s Clam Fritters
PT Fried Whole Belly Clams$31.99
1/2 PT Fried Whole Belly Clams$18.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Clam Strip Plate Online$16.83
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
16 oz Clam Chowder Online$8.42
A Local Favorite
Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate Online$32.54
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
More about Marshland Restaurant
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder Quart$16.00
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market

