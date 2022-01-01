Clams in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve clams
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|1/2 Pint Clam Chowder (togo)
|$8.00
|Clam Roll
|$18.00
Deep fried whole belly clams, in a grilled brioche hot dog roll served with french fries and tartar sauce. MKT $
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
House made clam chowder served with oyster crackers.
The Pilot House
14 Gallo Road, Sandwich
|Clams Casino
|$19.00
Broiled sweet Monomoy littlenecks, casino butter, seasoned bread crumbs, bacon
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Clam Chowder Quart
|$16.00
fresh clams, smokehouse bacon, potatoes, cream
|Whole Belly Clam Plate
|$36.00
with your choice of fries or coleslaw
|Whole Belly Clam Roll
|$28.00
griddled bun, tartar sauce, lemon served with french fries or cole slaw
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Sam’s Clam Fritters
|PT Fried Whole Belly Clams
|$31.99
|1/2 PT Fried Whole Belly Clams
|$18.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Fried Clam Strip Plate Online
|$16.83
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
|16 oz Clam Chowder Online
|$8.42
A Local Favorite
|Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate Online
|$32.54
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw