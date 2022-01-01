Cobb salad in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken or fried Chicken romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese served with homemade blue cheese dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.