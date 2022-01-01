Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken or fried Chicken romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese served with homemade blue cheese dressing.
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (1111 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
More about British Beer Company
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad Online$14.73
Salad Greens with Tomatoes, Bacon, Onions, Egg & Crumbled Blue Cheese
More about Marshland Restaurant

