Crab cakes in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

Crab Cake Poppers$17.00
Maryland crab cakes rolled, dipped in panko bread crumbs, deep fried and served with Old Bay sauce
Crab Cake BLT$19.00
Maryland crab cake dipped in panko, deep fried and served on a brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato and old bay sauce.
Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Jonah Crab Cakes$18.00
two crab cakes with Old Bay Tartar, greens, lemon, grilled corn and fresh grated horseradish
Belfry Inn and Bistro

6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich

WILD SHRIMP & CRAB CAKE$32.00
Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
GF Crab Cakes (ea)$6.65
