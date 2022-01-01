Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab rolls in
Sandwich
/
Sandwich
/
Crab Rolls
Sandwich restaurants that serve crab rolls
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
Avg 4.9
(6412 reviews)
Jonah Crab Roll
$28.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, citrus vinaigrette on buttery brioche
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
Avg 4.2
(1279 reviews)
Crab Roll
$21.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
