Crab rolls in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve crab rolls

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Jonah Crab Roll$28.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, citrus vinaigrette on buttery brioche
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Roll$21.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

