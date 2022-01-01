Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips$10.00
Hand battered haddock fried served with french fries and tartar sauce!
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh beer battered haddock served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar, lemon and garnished with hand battered onion rings.
SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Cod Fish & Chips$22.00
beer battered or clam fry, with your choice of fries or coleslaw
Kids Fish & Chips$15.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips
Fish n Chips Plate$12.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips Online
Flake Pieces of White Fish Fried Golden Brown. You Get To Pick Your Side
Fried Fish N Chips Online$17.88
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
