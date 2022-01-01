Fish and chips in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$10.00
Hand battered haddock fried served with french fries and tartar sauce!
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Fresh beer battered haddock served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar, lemon and garnished with hand battered onion rings.
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Cod Fish & Chips
|$22.00
beer battered or clam fry, with your choice of fries or coleslaw
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$15.00
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Kids Fish & Chips
|Fish n Chips Plate
|$12.99
More about Marshland Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Kids Fish & Chips Online
Flake Pieces of White Fish Fried Golden Brown. You Get To Pick Your Side
|Fried Fish N Chips Online
|$17.88
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw