Fried chicken sandwiches in Sandwich

The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, dipped in a seasoned flour, deep fried, served on a grilled brioche with lettuce, pickle and our house sauce.
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
maple-mustard sauce, house pickles, and your choice of fries, cole slaw, or potato salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.