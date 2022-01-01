Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb gyros in
Sandwich
/
Sandwich
/
Lamb Gyros
Sandwich restaurants that serve lamb gyros
Greek Caffeina Cafe Express - 69 Tupper Rd
69 Tupper Rd, Sandwich
No reviews yet
Panini Style lamb gyro
$12.95
Gyro w/ Lamb
$12.95
More about Greek Caffeina Cafe Express - 69 Tupper Rd
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
OTG
91 Route 6A, Sandwich
Avg 4.8
(436 reviews)
Lamb & Beef Gyro
$13.00
More about OTG
