Lamb gyros in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Greek Caffeina Cafe Express - 69 Tupper Rd

69 Tupper Rd, Sandwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panini Style lamb gyro$12.95
Gyro w/ Lamb$12.95
More about Greek Caffeina Cafe Express - 69 Tupper Rd
Off The Grid image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

OTG

91 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.8 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb & Beef Gyro$13.00
More about OTG

