Lobsters in Sandwich
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
Casarecce pasta tossed in a monterey jack cheese sauce topped with buttered ritz cracker crumbs and lobster
|Lobster Rangoon Dip
|$16.00
Served cold with grilled French baguette slices or fried pita chips
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Lobster Iceberg Roll
|$18.00
lobster, iceberg lettuce, celery, mango, avocado, wasabi tobiko, Japanese mayo, spicy mayo
|Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
|Side of Fried Rice (No Lobster)
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$32.99
|Lobster Bisque
|Fried Lobster Meat Platter
|$38.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|12 Oz Lobster Bisque Online
|$8.42
Rich & Creamy with Chunks of Lobster
|Lobster & Scallop Casserole Online
|$27.36
Baked in Our Own Sherry Crumbs Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
|16 Oz Lobster Bisque Online
|$10.53
Rich & Creamy with Chunks of Lobster