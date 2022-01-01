Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve lobsters

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
Casarecce pasta tossed in a monterey jack cheese sauce topped with buttered ritz cracker crumbs and lobster
Lobster Rangoon Dip$16.00
Served cold with grilled French baguette slices or fried pita chips
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Iceberg Roll$18.00
lobster, iceberg lettuce, celery, mango, avocado, wasabi tobiko, Japanese mayo, spicy mayo
Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00
Side of Fried Rice (No Lobster)$14.00
More about Fishermen's View
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac N Cheese$32.99
Lobster Bisque
Fried Lobster Meat Platter$38.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Lobster Roll Online image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
12 Oz Lobster Bisque Online$8.42
Rich & Creamy with Chunks of Lobster
Lobster & Scallop Casserole Online$27.36
Baked in Our Own Sherry Crumbs Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
16 Oz Lobster Bisque Online$10.53
Rich & Creamy with Chunks of Lobster
More about Marshland Restaurant
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tails Only$78.95
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market

