Mac and cheese in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Casarecce pasta tossed in a monterey jack cheese sauce topped with buttered ritz cracker crumbs. Add Lobster for MKT $ Substitute cauliflower for pasta!
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
Casarecce pasta tossed in a monterey jack cheese sauce topped with buttered ritz cracker crumbs and lobster
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Casarecce pasta tossed in a monterey jack cheese sauce. Add topping for an additional charge
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
|Old School Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Off The Grid
91 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Mac & Cheese w/ Truffle Aioli
|$5.95
Our famous Grilled Macaroni and Cheese toped with a healthy dollop of home made Truffle Aioli
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
Our famous Grilled Mac and Cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$32.99
|Quart Mac And Cheese
|$10.99
|Mac N Cheddar Cheese
|$4.95