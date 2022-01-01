Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Casarecce pasta tossed in a monterey jack cheese sauce topped with buttered ritz cracker crumbs. Add Lobster for MKT $ Substitute cauliflower for pasta!
Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
Casarecce pasta tossed in a monterey jack cheese sauce topped with buttered ritz cracker crumbs and lobster
Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
Casarecce pasta tossed in a monterey jack cheese sauce. Add topping for an additional charge
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Fishermen's View image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00
Old School Mac & Cheese$10.00
Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00
More about Fishermen's View
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (1111 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
More about British Beer Company
Off The Grid image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Off The Grid

91 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.8 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese w/ Truffle Aioli$5.95
Our famous Grilled Macaroni and Cheese toped with a healthy dollop of home made Truffle Aioli
Kid's Mac & Cheese$4.95
Our famous Grilled Mac and Cheese
More about Off The Grid
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac N Cheese$32.99
Quart Mac And Cheese$10.99
Mac N Cheddar Cheese$4.95
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese Online
Elbow Pasta & Creamy Cheese Sauce
More about Marshland Restaurant

