Nachos in Sandwich

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, red onion ,corn, black beans and sliced olives then drizzled with a Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with Salad & Sour Cream. Add house made guacamole for $2 Top with your choice of Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Linguicia, Seasoned Ground Beef for add an additional $3.

