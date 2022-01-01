Nachos in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Nachos
|$14.00
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, red onion ,corn, black beans and sliced olives then drizzled with a Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with Salad & Sour Cream. Add house made guacamole for $2 Top with your choice of Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Linguicia, Seasoned Ground Beef for add an additional $3.
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|F/V Nachos
|$16.00
jack cheese, guacamole, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo salsa, tomatillo salsa, Mexican pickled carrots