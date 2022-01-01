Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve nachos

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, red onion ,corn, black beans and sliced olives then drizzled with a Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with Salad & Sour Cream. Add house made guacamole for $2 Top with your choice of Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Linguicia, Seasoned Ground Beef for add an additional $3.
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
F/V Nachos$16.00
jack cheese, guacamole, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo salsa, tomatillo salsa, Mexican pickled carrots
More about Fishermen's View
Ice Cream Sandwich image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Off The Grid

91 Rt. 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
House Fried Chips, Queso Cheese and Pico De Gallo
More about Off The Grid

