Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pineapple cake in
Sandwich
/
Sandwich
/
Pineapple Cake
Sandwich restaurants that serve pineapple cake
The Local Tavern and Grille - 46 route 6A
46 route 6A, Sandwich
No reviews yet
Pineapple Brown Sugar Cake
$8.00
More about The Local Tavern and Grille - 46 route 6A
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
Avg 4.9
(6412 reviews)
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$11.00
vanilla ice cream, brown sugar crumble
More about Fishermen's View
Browse other tasty dishes in Sandwich
French Fries
Lobster Rolls
Chicken Wraps
Pancakes
Chili
Cobb Salad
Waffles
French Toast
More near Sandwich to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Dennis
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(730 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(588 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(324 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1181 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston