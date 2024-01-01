Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple cake in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve pineapple cake

The Local Tavern and Grille - 46 route 6A

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Brown Sugar Cake$8.00
More about The Local Tavern and Grille - 46 route 6A
Fishermen's View image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$11.00
vanilla ice cream, brown sugar crumble
More about Fishermen's View

