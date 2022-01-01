Salmon in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$20.00
North Atlantic salmon pan seared in a cast iron skillet served with jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Salmon Sashimi* (8pc)
|$18.00
|Salmon Carpaccio*
|$15.00
citrus marinated with avocado, crispy shallot, daikon, micro greens, citrus Japanese dressing
|Salmon Poke Bowl*
|$20.00
your choice of tuna or salmon with edamame, macadamia, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberries, spicy mayo, and poke sauce
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Broiled Salmon Sandwich
|$15.99
|Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter
|$15.99
|Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter
|$21.99
More about Belfry Inn and Bistro
Belfry Inn and Bistro
6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich
|MONGOLIAN NORWEGIAN SALMON
|$31.00
|PF SALMON
|$40.00
More about Marshland Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Honey Glazed Salmon Online
|$23.15
Pan Roasted Fresh Salmon with a Honey Ginger Glaze Served Over Rice & Asparagus
More about Next Door Burger Bar
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Next Door Burger Bar
8 Jarves St, Sandwich
|Roasted Salmon Wrap
|$16.00
Faroe Island Salmon / Lettuce / Red Onion / Basil Pesto Mayo
More about The Seal
GRILL
The Seal
2 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich
|Ahi & Smoked Salmon Napolean
|$18.00
kale slaw / avocado / pineapple / ponzu