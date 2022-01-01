Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$20.00
North Atlantic salmon pan seared in a cast iron skillet served with jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi* (8pc)$18.00
Salmon Carpaccio*$15.00
citrus marinated with avocado, crispy shallot, daikon, micro greens, citrus Japanese dressing
Salmon Poke Bowl*$20.00
your choice of tuna or salmon with edamame, macadamia, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberries, spicy mayo, and poke sauce
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
More about Fishermen's View
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Salmon Sandwich$15.99
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter$15.99
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter$21.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
MONGOLIAN NORWEGIAN SALMON image

 

Belfry Inn and Bistro

6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
MONGOLIAN NORWEGIAN SALMON$31.00
PF SALMON$40.00
More about Belfry Inn and Bistro
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Glazed Salmon Online$23.15
Pan Roasted Fresh Salmon with a Honey Ginger Glaze Served Over Rice & Asparagus
More about Marshland Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Next Door Burger Bar

8 Jarves St, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Salmon Wrap$16.00
Faroe Island Salmon / Lettuce / Red Onion / Basil Pesto Mayo
More about Next Door Burger Bar
Restaurant banner

GRILL

The Seal

2 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi & Smoked Salmon Napolean$18.00
kale slaw / avocado / pineapple / ponzu
More about The Seal
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh FARM SALMON per pound$17.99
Fresh WILD SALMON per pound$16.85
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market

