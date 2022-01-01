Sea scallops in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve sea scallops
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Pan Seared Sea Scallops
|$36.00
ricotta gnocchi, English peas, mint, herbed ricotta
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Fried Sea Scallops
|Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter
|$28.99
|Golden Fried Deep Sea Scallop Plate
|$19.99
More about Marshland Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Broiled Sea Scallops Online
|$24.20
Local Sea Scallops Broiled & Sprinkled with Paprika Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable