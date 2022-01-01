Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve sea scallops

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Sea Scallops$36.00
ricotta gnocchi, English peas, mint, herbed ricotta
More about Fishermen's View
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Sea Scallops
Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter$28.99
Golden Fried Deep Sea Scallop Plate$19.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Sea Scallops Online$24.20
Local Sea Scallops Broiled & Sprinkled with Paprika Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
More about Marshland Restaurant
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh SEA SCALLOPS per pound$25.95
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandwich

Shrimp Tacos

Lobster Rolls

Salmon

Shrimp Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Garden Salad

Coleslaw

Cookies

Map

More near Sandwich to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston