Seaweed salad in
Sandwich
/
Sandwich
/
Seaweed Salad
Sandwich restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
Avg 4.9
(6412 reviews)
Side of Seaweed Salad
$6.00
Side of Seaweed Salad
$6.00
Side of Seaweed Salad
$7.00
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View Seafood Market
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
Avg 4.9
(6412 reviews)
Seaweed Salad (by the pound)
$12.50
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market
