Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve tarts

Fishermen's View image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Sugar Dusted Lemon Tart$10.00
More about Fishermen's View
Belfry Inn and Bistro image

 

Belfry Inn and Bistro

6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
PF Key Lime Tart
More about Belfry Inn and Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandwich

Carrot Cake

Cookies

Dumplings

Shrimp Rolls

Clams

Grilled Chicken

Coleslaw

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Sandwich to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston