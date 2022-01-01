Waffles in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve waffles
More about Moto Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Moto Pizza
8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich
|Chicken & Waffle, LG
|$23.00
Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.
|Chicken & Waffle, SM
|$18.00
Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.
More about Greek Caffeina Cafe Express
Greek Caffeina Cafe Express
69 Tupper Rd, Sandwich
|Waffle Breakfast sandwich
|$8.50
Freshly made egg cheese bacon on the waffle
More about Marshland Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|#14 Waffle W/Fresh Berries Online
|$12.59
Cooked to a Golden Brown Topped with Fresh Berries Served with Maple Syrup & Butter
|#14 Belgiam Waffle Online
|$10.59
Cooked to a Golden Brown Served with Maple Syrup & Butter
|Belgium Waffle with Fruit & Raspberry Butter Online
|$13.64
Served with Warm Fresh Fruit & Raspberry Butter