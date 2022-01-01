Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Moto Pizza

8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich

Avg 4.3 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle, LG$23.00
Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.
Chicken & Waffle, SM$18.00
Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.
More about Moto Pizza
Item pic

 

Greek Caffeina Cafe Express

69 Tupper Rd, Sandwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Breakfast sandwich$8.50
Freshly made egg cheese bacon on the waffle
More about Greek Caffeina Cafe Express
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
#14 Waffle W/Fresh Berries Online$12.59
Cooked to a Golden Brown Topped with Fresh Berries Served with Maple Syrup & Butter
#14 Belgiam Waffle Online$10.59
Cooked to a Golden Brown Served with Maple Syrup & Butter
Belgium Waffle with Fruit & Raspberry Butter Online$13.64
Served with Warm Fresh Fruit & Raspberry Butter
More about Marshland Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Next Door Burger Bar

8 Jarves St, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Cut Fries$6.00
More about Next Door Burger Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandwich

Calamari

Fish Tacos

Lobsters

Coleslaw

Bisque

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

French Fries

Map

More near Sandwich to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston