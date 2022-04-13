Go
All menu items are 100% preservative-free and locally sourced. All our meats are prepared in-house sourced from Pennsylvania producers.

3499 Market Street

Popular Items

FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES$3.75
CAESAR SALAD$7.00
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, grated parmesan & homemade focaccia croutons with caesar dressing.
BRISKET CHEESESTEAK$11.50
Italian sub roll, roasted brisket, provolone, sautéed onions, red peppers & mushrooms.
COUNTRY COBB$12.00
Chopped romaine, smoked chicken, candied pork belly, pickled egg, pickled red onions & pickled red beets with white balsamic dressing.
PICKLED EGG$1.90
RED BEET$9.50
Romaine, arugula, spinach, pickled red beets with white balsamic dressing.
TRADITIONAL$10.75
Italian sub roll, coteghino, ham, pepperoni, genoa salami, hard salami, provolone, olive oil, lettuce, tomato, salt, oregano & red wine vinaigrette.
SALMON BLT$12.25
Grilled salmon with lettuce, tomato, mayo & bacon on a ciabatta roll.
REUBEN$10.75
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & swiss cheese on multigrain ciabatta a roll.
CUBAN$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, & dijon mustard on a ciabatta roll.
Location

Camp Hill PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
