Sandy Hook restaurants you'll love
Sandy Hook's top cuisines
Must-try Sandy Hook restaurants
More about Foundry Kitchen and Tavern
GRILL
Foundry Kitchen and Tavern
1 Glen Rd, Sandy Hook
|Popular items
|Madras Curry
homemade thai green curry, coconut milk, furikake rice, daily veggies, pickled onion
|Impossible Patty Melt
|$18.00
Vegan Impossible Patty, cashew "swiss cheese" fondue, vegan dijonaise, caramelized onion, sourdough, fries
|Fattoush
|$15.00
local greens, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, fried naan bread, lime sumac dressing
More about Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe
Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe
105 Church Hill Rd, Sandy Hook
|Popular items
|Fried Eggplant
|$9.00
Sourdough, Fried Eggplant, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Arugula
|Chicken Melt
|$9.50
Olive Sourdough, Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese
|Turkey BLT
|$8.50
Ciabatta, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Turkey, Avocado Mayo