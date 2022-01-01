Sandy Hook restaurants you'll love

Sandy Hook restaurants
Toast
  • Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook's top cuisines

American
Must-try Sandy Hook restaurants

Foundry Kitchen and Tavern image

GRILL

Foundry Kitchen and Tavern

1 Glen Rd, Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Madras Curry
homemade thai green curry, coconut milk, furikake rice, daily veggies, pickled onion
Impossible Patty Melt$18.00
Vegan Impossible Patty, cashew "swiss cheese" fondue, vegan dijonaise, caramelized onion, sourdough, fries
Fattoush$15.00
local greens, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, fried naan bread, lime sumac dressing
More about Foundry Kitchen and Tavern
Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe image

 

Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe

105 Church Hill Rd, Sandy Hook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Eggplant$9.00
Sourdough, Fried Eggplant, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Arugula
Chicken Melt$9.50
Olive Sourdough, Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese
Turkey BLT$8.50
Ciabatta, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Turkey, Avocado Mayo
More about Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe
Newtown cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Newtown cafe

3 GLEN RD, SANDY HOOK

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
turkey sandwich$9.49
bagel bacon egg and cheese$5.49
More about Newtown cafe
