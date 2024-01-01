Chicken salad in Sandy Hook

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cover Two Sports Cafe

100 Church Hill Road, Sandy Hook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Buffalo chicken cutlet, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese and tortilla strips
served with a side of ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, croutons, roasted red peppers and shaved romano cheese
Chicken Cheddar Ranch Salad$15.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, served with a side of ranch dressing
More about Cover Two Sports Cafe
Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe image

 

Uncle Matt’s Bakery and Cafe

105 Church Hill Rd, Sandy Hook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad Wrap 🌯$12.00
Tomato, Lettuce, Sliced Apple, Curry Chicken Salad, Whole Wheat Wrap
Chicken Salad 🍗$12.00
More about Uncle Matt’s Bakery and Cafe

