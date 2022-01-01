Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Sandy Hook
/
Sandy Hook
/
Croissants
Sandy Hook restaurants that serve croissants
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Newtown cafe
3 GLEN RD, SANDY HOOK
Avg 4
(42 reviews)
Egg n chz croissant
$5.99
More about Newtown cafe
Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe
105 Church Hill Rd, Sandy Hook
No reviews yet
Raspberry Croissants
$5.50
Bi-colored
Almond Croissants
$4.50
Croissants
$4.25
More about Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Sandy Hook
Curry
More near Sandy Hook to explore
Shelton
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Middlebury
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston