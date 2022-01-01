Croissants in Sandy Hook

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Newtown cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Newtown cafe

3 GLEN RD, SANDY HOOK

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg n chz croissant$5.99
More about Newtown cafe
Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe image

 

Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe

105 Church Hill Rd, Sandy Hook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Croissants$5.50
Bi-colored
Almond Croissants$4.50
Croissants$4.25
More about Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe

