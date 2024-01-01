Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook restaurants
Sandy Hook restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Foundry Kitchen and Tavern image

GRILL

Foundry Kitchen and Tavern -

1 Glen Rd, Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese Side$7.00
More about Foundry Kitchen and Tavern -
Consumer pic

 

Cover Two Sports Cafe

100 Church Hill Road, Sandy Hook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mac & Cheese$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
More about Cover Two Sports Cafe

