Mac and cheese in
Sandy Hook
/
Sandy Hook
/
Mac And Cheese
Sandy Hook restaurants that serve mac and cheese
GRILL
Foundry Kitchen and Tavern -
1 Glen Rd, Sandy Hook
Avg 4.4
(1577 reviews)
Mac N Cheese Side
$7.00
More about Foundry Kitchen and Tavern -
Cover Two Sports Cafe
100 Church Hill Road, Sandy Hook
No reviews yet
Fried Mac & Cheese
$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
More about Cover Two Sports Cafe
