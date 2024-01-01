Nachos in Sandy Hook

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Foundry Kitchen and Tavern image

GRILL

Foundry Kitchen and Tavern -

1 Glen Rd, Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Corn Nachos$17.00
cotija cheese, lime mayo, corn salsa, pickled onion and chiles, cilantro
More about Foundry Kitchen and Tavern -
Consumer pic

 

Cover Two Sports Cafe

100 Church Hill Road, Sandy Hook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$15.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Pulled Pork Nachos$16.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Chili Nachos$15.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
More about Cover Two Sports Cafe

