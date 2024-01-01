Nachos in Sandy Hook
More about Foundry Kitchen and Tavern -
GRILL
Foundry Kitchen and Tavern -
1 Glen Rd, Sandy Hook
|Street Corn Nachos
|$17.00
cotija cheese, lime mayo, corn salsa, pickled onion and chiles, cilantro
More about Cover Two Sports Cafe
Cover Two Sports Cafe
100 Church Hill Road, Sandy Hook
|Chicken Nachos
|$15.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$16.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
|Chili Nachos
|$15.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa