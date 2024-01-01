Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook restaurants
Toast

Sandy Hook restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

Cover Two Sports Cafe

100 Church Hill Road, Sandy Hook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$7.00
More about Cover Two Sports Cafe
Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe image

 

Uncle Matt’s Bakery and Cafe

105 Church Hill Rd, Sandy Hook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Waffles$7.50
Banana Foster Belgium Waffles$9.50
Strawberry and Cream Belgium Waffles$8.50
More about Uncle Matt’s Bakery and Cafe

