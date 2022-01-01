Go
Toast

Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids

Critically acclaimed fine dining, prime burgers and fresh seafood in a truly "beach house' atmosphere -connected to StreetEats food truck court

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

822 Ottawa Avenue Northwest • $$

Avg 4.1 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$18.00
Root Beer$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

822 Ottawa Avenue Northwest

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Built Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Linear Restaurant

No reviews yet

Modern American restaurant with river front dining.

Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Runs a good party

Two Scotts Barbecue

No reviews yet

TWO SCOTTS BARBECUE offers authentic barbecue, smoked in-house daily with homemade sides and sauces. Featuring draft root beer and weekly specials!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston