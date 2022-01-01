Sandy American restaurants you'll love

Go
Sandy restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Sandy

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

11400 South State Street, Sandy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Links (4)$4.99
Full Fresh Fruit Crepes$13.99
Classic Breakfast$10.99
More about Original Pancake House
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

31 West 10600 South #35, Sandy

Avg 4.3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Grand Slam$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Vessel Kitchen image

SALADS

Vessel Kitchen

11052 S State Street Suite C, Sandy

Avg 4.8 (4591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MARKET SIDE$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
SINGLE NAAN FLATBREAD TACO$6.00
Build a custom naan taco with your choice of protein, sauce and topping. Served on warm naan flatbread. ONE PER ORDER. (naan flatbread - vegetarian, gluten, dairy, soy)
JUNIOR PLATE$6.00
Includes one kids protein, two market sides, and choice of pita strips or kids veggies.
More about Vessel Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sandy

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Sandy to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston