Sandy American restaurants you'll love

Original Pancake House
11400 South State Street, Sandy
|Popular items
|Sausage Links (4)
|$4.99
|Full Fresh Fruit Crepes
|$13.99
|Classic Breakfast
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
31 West 10600 South #35, Sandy
|Popular items
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
|Grand Slam
|$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
SALADS
Vessel Kitchen
11052 S State Street Suite C, Sandy
|Popular items
|MARKET SIDE
|$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
|SINGLE NAAN FLATBREAD TACO
|$6.00
Build a custom naan taco with your choice of protein, sauce and topping. Served on warm naan flatbread. ONE PER ORDER. (naan flatbread - vegetarian, gluten, dairy, soy)
|JUNIOR PLATE
|$6.00
Includes one kids protein, two market sides, and choice of pita strips or kids veggies.