Cheeseburgers in Sandy

Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

31 West 10600 South #35, Sandy

Avg 4.3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sliders - 4$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Monday Cheeseburger Special$11.50
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Item pic

 

Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy

9256 Village Shop Drive, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jr Cheeseburger$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Kids Jr Cheeseburger$5.49
