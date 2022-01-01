Chicken sandwiches in Sandy

Go
Sandy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sandy
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Sandy restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

31 West 10600 South #35, Sandy

Avg 4.3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Item pic

 

Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy

9256 Village Shop Drive, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich Combo$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
More about Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandy

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Sandy to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston